Court stops planned NLC, TUC strike over electricity, fuel hike

By Andrew Orolua, ABUJA

A Non-governmental organisation, the Peace and Unity Ambassadors Association has obtained an interim order stopping the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress from embarking on a strike planned for Monday, September 28,

The National Industrial Court sitting in Abuja, on Thursday granted an interim order restraining the Nigeria Labour Congress and Trade Union Congress from embarking on the strike.

A judge of the Court, Ibrahim Galadima, issued the interim order following an ex-parte application filed and argued by Sunusi Musa for the association .

The NLC and TUC had early in the week issued a notice of a nationwide strike over the hike in electricity tariff and petrol pump price by the federal government .

In his ruling, Justice Galadima ordered the labour unions, their officers, and affiliate groups to halt the plan to embark on the strike pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the applicant.

The judge also granted an order of interim injunction restraining the unions from disrupting, restraining, picketing or preventing workers or ordinary Nigerians from accessing their offices to carry out their legitimate duties on September 28, 2020, or any other date.

The court further granted an order compelling the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General Department of State Services to provide protection for workers engaged in their legitimate duties from any form of harassment, intimidation and bullying by the officers, agents or privies of the unions pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.