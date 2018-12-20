Court stops N’Assembly workers planned strike

Justice Sanusi Kado of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria has retrained the leadership and members of the Parliamentary Staff Association from embarking on a strike or engage in acts that could lead to the closure of the National Assembly. The Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, dragged the PASAN members to NID seeking an order to restrain the workers from closing down the federal parliament. The parliamentary workers concluded their four-day warning strike over unpaid allowances on Thursday, preparatory to a major industrial action which would lead to the closure of the National Assembly. Saraki and Dogara in their motion ex parte filed on December 18, 2018, and obtained by our correspondent on Thursday, are therefore seeking the order of the court, to restrain PASAN members from proceeding on a strike, pending the determination of the motion on notice before it. The affidavit in support of the motion on notice was deposed to by a legal practitioner in the office of the Senate President, Mr. Sambo Ndahi. The motion on notice sought “An order of interim injunction restraining all the defendants /respondents, particularly their agents, provides, servants, however, called from taking steps to proceed or proceeding on strike, pending the determination of the motion.” “An interim injunction restraining PASAN, their agents, privies, servants from giving directives to their members to proceed or proceeding on strike.”