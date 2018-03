Court stops NASS from overriding president Buhari’s veto of electoral reform bill 2018

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has stopped the National Assembly from going ahead with its planned move to over ride president Muhammadu Buhari veto electoral bill 2018. The court while ruling on the oral application argued before it by Chief Wole Olanipekun SAN, held that National Assembly should maintain status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit.

