Court slams N500,000 bail on 2 men over N419,000 theft

A Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos State granted N500,000 bail to two men over alleged N419,000 theft.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Patrick Adekomaya, also ordered the accused – Ahmefula John (45) and Emmanuel Mike (42) – to produce two sureties in like sum.

The accused were charged with stealing.

The Prosecutor, Akpan Ikem, told the court that the accused on July 26 stole the money belonging to Alhaji Kawume at Ovuru St. Okokomaiko, a Lagos suburb.

“The two men were caught and handed over to the police while trying to run away after stealing the money,” the prosecutor said.

Ikem said that the offence contravened Section 287 of Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The case was adjourned until September 5.