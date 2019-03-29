Court slams 12- year -jail term on man for kidnapping

Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

Justice Cornelius Akintayo of a High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced an unemployed man, Olumide Ogunrinde to 12 years in prison for kidnapping.

Justice Akintayo sentenced the convict after the Prosecutor; Idowu Adelusi presented five witnesses that testified against Ogunrinde.

Delivering his judgement on Friday, the judge held the prosecutor was able to prove his case beyond reasonable doubt. The court, however, dismissed the convict of murder and armed robbery.

Ogunrinde was arraigned before the court on 11 – count of conspiracy, murder, kidnapping and armed robbery.

He however, pleaded not guilty to all the 11 counts.

According to the charge sheet, the convict committed the offence of kidnapping between May 3, 2015, and May 15, 2015, at Epere Ekiti, Ido Ekiti, Ipere Ekiti, Ado Ekiti and Eyio Ekiti.

The victims who testified in court alleged that they were kidnapped on Ido-Ilogbo Ekiti Road and taken to an unknown place.

To prove his case, the Prosecutor, Idowu Adelusi called five witnesses while the defence called for witnesses.