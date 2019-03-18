Court sentences robbery suspect to death

A Lagos state High Court sitting in Igbosere has sentenced a man, Akeem Lawal, to death by hanging for attacking his 90-year-old mother, Taibat, with a machete.

Justice Oluwatoyin Ipaye while delivering judgement on the two- count amended charge of conspiracy and armed robbery, preferred against him by the Lagos state government held that the accused was found guilty of both charges.

The accused was arraigned before the court on a two- count charge of conspiracy and robbery by the state government on May 3, 2016. He was accused of attacking his stepsister, Sherifat Olanipekun with a matchete and a gun.

Meanwhile, Justice Ipaye in his judgment held that the prosecution was able to prove that the alleged robbery and armed robbery actually happened, adding that the convict was one of the armed robbers who attacked the victims.

The judge further ruled that the court had no reason to doubt the testimonies of the victims because they were eyewitnesses to the incident and had a close opportunity to see the robbers.

“I find you guilty on both counts. You shall be hanged by the neck until you die. May the Lord have mercy on your soul,” the judge ruled.

Meanwhile, the convict’s counsel, Mrs. E. B. Obiogwu, immediately after the verdict was handed down, prayed the court to temper justice with mercy, adding that the convict has a son who depends on him.

She also added that the convict “if given another chance, won’t toe the line of crime again.”

Earlier, the prosecution led by Mr. Akin George, said the incident occurred on November 30, 2013 at 2.00am, at No.12, Lawal Street, Akowonjo in Egbeda area of Lagos state.

He said that the offence contravenes Section 297, 295 (2) (a), of the Criminal Law of Lagos, adding the convict along with two others who were masked, broke down the front door to his stepsister’s room with an axe and robbed her.

He said that the defendant also shot the stepsister in the back, cut her head and her aged mother with a machete and left them for dead.