Court sentences reckless driver to death for knocking down FRSC personnel

A Kebbi State High Court in Birnin Kebbi, on Friday, sentenced a driver, Usman Aliyu, to death for killing a Road Marshal Assistant (RMA III), Muhammad Babangida, a staff of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in a reckless driving.

According to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the incident occurred along Ahmadu Bello way in the state capital, Birnin Kebbi, on April 3, 2017.

The convict, Aliyu, drove a black Toyota Corolla saloon car with registration number, KLG 342 AA on the said day and initially attempted to knock down Marshal Inspector (III), Abubakar Garba Abubakar, of the same patrol team.

However, noticing he couldn’t knock him down, he recklessly headed for the deceased and ensured that he knocked him to death as his first target, as Inspector Garba narrowly escaped the hit.

The accused, who bagged a death sentence on Wednesday, October 4, 2018, was also reported to have hit and ran, knowing his victim was dead.

But he was arrested along Kalgo Road by men of the Nigeria Police Force after intelligence, following the alarm raised by the FRSC team.

The Corps Marshal, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, had recently condemned the incessant killing of FRSC personnel while lamenting that the Corps has lost 74 personnel to reckless drivers in the last 18 months.

Oyeyemi said, “The Federal Road Safety Corps will not stop at ensuring the prosecution of those errand drivers.

It is my responsibility to ensure the safety of my personnel on the highway, so if you knock my personnel, and you are running away, I will go after you”.

The FRSC boss therefore warned drivers to desist from such unlawful and inhuman act and always ensure that they operate within the ambit of the law.