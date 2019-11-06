A Magistrates’ Court in Benin on Wednesday sentenced a 39-year-old man, Osas Iserhienrien, to two years in prison for destroying economic trees worth N1 million.

Magistrate Patricia Igho-Braimoh sentenced Iserhienien , after he pleaded guilty to malicious damage and trespass and begged the court for leniency.

Braimoh, however, gave the convict an option to pay a fine of N250,000.

Earlier, the prosecutor, ASP Osayomwanbor Omoruyi, said that the convict committed the offence on Sept. 29, 2015 at Osayande st., Igue-Iheya Community, within Egor Magisterial District. in Benin.

Omoruyi said that the convict destroyed some economic trees belonging to the complainant, Mr Joseph Kubeyinje.

He noted that the economic trees were worth N1 million.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 451, 332, 81, 252 punishable under Section 351, and 1(2) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48 Vol. 11,a Laws of the defunct Bendel State of Nigeria, 1976, now applicable in Edo.

(NAN)