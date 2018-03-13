Court sacks lawmaker in Ogun

A High Court sitting in Isabo, Abeokuta has restrained a councillor representing Ward 10 of Remo North Local Government Area of Ogun State, from performing any role as a lawmaker saying that his election is null and void.

The Councilor, Jide Opatola a member of All Progressives Congress, was dragged to Ogun State High Court by one Omoba Adesanya Omoniyi for inconsistency in his nomination as the Party flagbearer in the last local government elections in the State.

In a suit no M/24/2016 filed by Adesanya, he claimed that Jide’s nomination was imposed on the people of Ward 10 Remo North axis, adding that the nomination of the embattled councilor violated the constitution of the party.

The claimant also said the embattled councilor did not pass through primaries as stipulated in the constitution of the party.

The claimant however prayed to the court to restrain the embattled councilor from parading himself as the councilor of the Ward 10 of Remo North Local Government Area.

The plaintif also prayed to the court to mandate the APC to hold an elective congress that will nominate the councillorship candidate for Ward 10 of Remo North LGA.

In his judgment, the Honourable Justice Mobolaji Ojo restrained the embattled councilors from parading himself as the councilor of the axis, describing the nomination as invalid, illegal, unconstitutional and void

Ojo also ordered the defendants to pay a sum of fifty thousand as the cost of the suit, saying the nomination have been made in contravention of article 20(i) and (ii) of the constitution of the APC.