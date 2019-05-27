Court sacks APC Rep-elect in Imo

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

By Val Okara, Owerri

Justice P. A Rigime of the Federal High Court, Owerri on Monday sacked the Imo state All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Representative member-elect, Chief Ugonna Ozurigbo and ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to issue a certificate of return to the PDP candidate

Ozurigbo, who was elected to represent Nkwerre/Nwangele/Njaba/ Isu Federal Constituency, had last Wednesday resigned as the deputy speaker of the Imo state House of Assembly.

Justice Rigime in his judgment, ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission to issue a certificate of return to Kingsley Echendu of the Peoples Democratic Party.

The court said that Harrison Nwadike, who is the plaintiff, was the rightful winner of the All Progressives Congress primary election in the federal constituency.

Nwadike had taken his party, the APC and INEC to court over the submission of Ozurigbo’s name as the candidate of the party. The plaintiff, who prayed the court to declare him as the APC rightful candidate, contended that automatic tickets were unknown to the constitution.

Justice Rigime, who agreed in his judgment with the petitioner that automatic tickets were unknown to law, declared that the candidacy of Ozurigbo was illegitimate and ordered INEC to issue the PDP candidate, who came second in the general election with a certificate of return as the rightful winner of the election.

The petitioner, who spoke to newsmen after the judgment said that while he agreed with the court that he was the rightful winner of the APC primary election in the federal constituency, it was wrong for the court to have declared the PDP candidate the lawful winner of the general election.

He said that he would go to court to challenge the aspect of the judgment which ordered INEC to issue a certificate of return to the PDP candidate.

But, counsel to the PDP candidate, Stanley Imo, told journalists that the court was right to have declared his client the rightful winner of the election.

“The law is very clear on this. Harrison Nwadike did not participate in all the stages of the election, but my client did. The court held that Ugonna Ozurigbo was not the rightful candidate of the APC and said that the second runner -up who is my client that participated in all the stages of the election should be issued with the certificate of return,” he stated.