By Andrew Orolua, Abuja.

Justice Darius Khobo of the Kaduna state High Court on Monday reserved ruling on the bail application brought by Ibraheem El- Zakzaky and his wife Zinat seeking permission to travel abroad for medical treatment to August 5.

El-Zakzaky, leader of the proscribed Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) is seeking to go to Medanta Hospital, New Delhi, India, for medical attention following his failing health while in custody since 2015.

El -Zakzaky in the bail application said he and his wife would return to Nigeria as soon as they are discharged.

Justice Khobo reserved ruling after hearing the arguments of Femi Falana (SAN), who argued the bail application and the Kaduna state Director of Public prosecution, Dari Bayero, who urged the court to refuse the application.

Bayero said that his team had examined the eight medical reports by both Nigerian and foreign doctors that accompanied the IMN leader’s application, arguing that there are several medical facilities in the country that can handle the medical needs of the IMN leader and his wife.

While moving the application, counsel to the applicants, Femi Falana (SAN), told the court that his clients, El -Zakzaky and wife Zinat, were in dire need of medical attention.

Falana said that his clients had not been given adequate medical care since their detention on December 14, 2015. He expressed concerns over the continued deteriorating condition of his client’s health, who he said had already lost an eye and about to also lose the second one if nothing is done.

According to him, pellets of bullets are still in his client’s body since 2015 and need to be removed.

Falana explained that the IMN leader was not in court because his health was “very bad,” noting that even during the last appearance, he could not climb the staircase to the court room.

“That is why we applied that he be excused from appearance in court and it was granted. The pellets have resulted to lead poisoning and need to be urgently removed by highly professional medical personnel,” Falana said.

It will be recalled, that Justice Khobo had granted the request of the Kaduna state government to review and respond to El – Zakzaky’s bail application.

The IMN leader is standing trial over allegations of culpable homicide, unlawful assembly and disruption of public peace, among other charges in another court headed by Justice Gideon Kurada.

The case was adjourned indefinitely on April 25 to enable the judge serve on the panel of the National Assembly Elections Petitions Tribunal in Yobe state.

Before the indefinite adjournment, the court had on January 22 ordered the Kaduna state government to avail the IMN leader and his wife, Zinat access to medical care.