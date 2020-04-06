An Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun state on Monday remanded one Ologbenla Toheeb (18) over the alleged theft of electrical wires in an uncompleted building.

The prosecutor, Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on March 31, around 6 pm at the Fasina area of Ile-Ife.

Osanyintuyi said that the defendant broke and entered into Mr. Ondeku Ojo’s uncompleted building, with intent to commit felony.

He added that the defendant stole electrical wires valued at N150, 000 from the uncompleted building.

According to him, the offences contravene Sections 383, 390(9), 411 and 412 of the Criminal Code of Osun, state, 2002.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the three-count charge of breaking, entrance and stealing.

Defence counsel, Mr. Unah Sunday, pleaded with the court to grant the defendant bail in the most liberal terms, pledging that his client would not jump bail, but would provide reliable sureties.

The Magistrate, Joseph Owolawi, did not grant the defendant bail, but ordered that he be remanded in the custodial centre at Ile-Ife.

Owolawi thereafter, adjourned the case till May 13, for hearing.