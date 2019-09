The Federal Court High Court in Abuja on Monday has ordered the remand of Mr. Omoyele Sowore, and his co-defendant, in the custody of the Department of State Security Service (DSS), pending the hearing of their bail application.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu fixed Friday for the hearing of their bail application.

Sowore was charged on seven counts of treasonable felony and other sundry offences which they pleaded not guilty.