A Kano Chief Magistrates’ Court has ordered that a 30-year-old man, Balarabe Salisu, who allegedly sodomised his 20-year-old wife be remanded in prison pending legal advice.

The police charged Salisu, who is deaf and dumb with unnatural offence.

Chief Magistrate Muhammad Jibril, ordered that the police to return the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice and subsequently, adjourned the case until July 10 for further mention.

Earlier, the police prosecutor, Inspector Pogu Lale had informed the court that Malam Abubakar Umar of Dorayi Karama Quarters Kano reported the case at Dorayi Babba Police Division, Kano on June 14.

Lale told the court that the accused married the complainant’s 20-year- old deaf and dumb daughter sometimes in March 2019 and further alleged that the accused on many occasions sodomised his daughter.

The offence, he said contravenes the provisions of Section 284 of the Penal Code

When the charge was read to the accused person, he pleaded not guilty.