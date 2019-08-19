An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a driver, Sulaimon Ajigbot Allah, 42, who allegedly defiled his nine-year-old daughter be remanded in prison, pending legal advice.

Chief Magistrate O.O. Adisa, who did not take the plea of AjigbotAllah, ordered that he be remanded in Agodi Prison.

Adisa ordered the police to send a copy of the case file to the Oyo state Directorate of Public Prosecution for legal advice and adjourned the matter until September 27 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Folake Ewe, told the court that Ajigbot Allah allegedly defiled his nine-year-old daughter on August 11, at about 9 p.m. at Atipe Oke – Ofa, Ibadan

She said that the matter was reported to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Iyagañku, by the suspect’s neighbour.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 218 of the Criminal Code of Oyo state 2000. (NAN)