A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Akure, Ondo state on Wednesday ordered that a dismissed soldier, Sunday Awolola, accused of raping a student of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko (AAUA) be remanded in police custody pending bail application.

Awolola, a dismissed soldier attached to the 32 Artillery Brigade of the Nigeria Army, is alleged to have raped the student at a military checkpoint along Ikare Akoko-Akungba Akoko Road on July 31.

Magistrate Mayowa Olanipekun gave the order, following a prayer by the defence counsel, Kayode Idowu, seeking an adjournment to enable him properly study the applications brought before the court by the prosecutor.

Olamipekun, agreed that there is need for the defence counsel to study the applications, holding that the applications brought before the court by the police to remand Awolola, has not been served on the counsel to the defendant.

The magistrate advised that for proper hearing of the rape case to begin, the defendant must contact his lawyer in order to file a response to the application seeking his remand in prison custody.

Olanipekun therefore, adjourned the case until Friday. Earlier, Inspector Adeoye Adesegun, prosecution counsel, told the court that the defendant raped a female student.

Adesegun alleged that Awolola committed the offence on July 31 at about 6. 30 pm in Ikare- Akoko at a military checkpoint.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 357 and is punishable under Section 358 of the Criminal Code of the Ondo state, 2006.

However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.