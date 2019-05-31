Court remands couple for allegedly obtaining N3m under false pretence

Titus Akhigbe, Benin

The Federal High Court in Benin, Edo state presided over by Justice A. A. Demi-Ajayi has remanded a couple in prison custody for alleged conspiring and obtaining N3 million from Idahosa Aimienrovbiye under false pretences.

The couple, Prince Peter Eweka and Stella Eweka were arraigned on a four -count charge of obtaining money under false pretence, intent to defraud unlawfully by claiming to have a plot of land measuring 100ft by 200ft along Ugbowo Community, Off Technical School Road in Benin City.

They were also accused of stealing and fraudulently converting N200, 000, an offence punishable under Sections 3 and 11of the Criminal Code and Section 390 (9) of the Advanced Fee Fraud Act, 2006.

The couple however, pleaded not guilty when the four-count charge was read to them. The prosecution counsel F. B. Ojiezele, however, requested the commencement of trial he was ready to proceed with the case of the prosecution while urging the court to remand the defendants in prison custody until the next adjourned date.

In a swift reaction, the defence counsel, Zion Agbon told the court that his client had already began an out of court settlement with the plaintiff on how to refund the N3 million in two instalments.

He therefore, appealed to the court to release the couple on bail to enable them pay the outstanding instalment to the plaintiff.

Having listened to the defence counsel’s submission, Justice Demi-Ajayi recognized the name of the accused persons as members of the Benin royal family and urged them to produce any member of the family to identify them before they can be granted bail or they remain in prison custody till the next adjourned date of June 13.