A Port Harcourt Chief Magistrate Court, No. 11 presided over by Chief Magistrate D. D. Ihua-Maduenyi has ordered the remand of 10 passengers who flew into the Air Force Base, Port Harcourt on board the Twin-Otter Caverton Helicopters on Tuesday in contravention of paragraph 8 of the Executive Order RVSG-01 2020 .

Earlier on Tuesday, the Rivers state police had arrested and the two pilots who flew the helicopter into Port Harcourt.

The chief magisy adjourned until March 19 to hear the case on the four-count charge levelled against the pilots and the passengers for contravening the order of the state government in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The defendants who pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge were ordered to be remanded at any government facility to enable medical personnel from the state carry out tests on them to determine their coronavirus (COVID-19) status.

The prosecution team was led by Prof. Z. Adangor, the state attorney-general and commissioner for justice.

The 10 passengers were arraigned via charge number PMC/533C/2020 and are Nwogu Chibuna, Peter Michael Ajagba Iheayin, Ekperewechi Oguguo, Nsikan Pius and Abanobi Chinoso.

Others are Udoh Hagan, Okachukwu Chuks, Goddy Chukw and Omerurike Chijioke.

They were arrested at the Air Force Base, Port Harcourt after the Rivers state Police Command received intelligence on their illegal flight into the state.

They were arraigned on a four-count charge of conspiracy, misdemeanor, disobedience to lawful order and breach of peace.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chief Magistrate Ihua-Maduenyi remanded the pilot and co-pilot, Samuel Ugorji and Samuel Buhari in prison custody for the illegal flight.