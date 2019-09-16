An Upper Area Court, Mpape on Monday ordered that a 34-year-old butcher, Abu Mohammed, who allegedly raped a 25-year-old woman, be remanded in a correctional facility in Keffi, Nasarawa state.

The judge, Hassan Mohammed, who made the order, adjourned the case until September 20, for hearing.

The police charged the defendant, who resides in Karu, an Abuja suburb with rape and criminal intimidation, which he denied.

Prosecution counsel, Vincent Osuji, told the court that the complainant, who was also the victim, reported the matter at the Karu Police Station on June 2.

He alleged that the defendant met the victim and her friend drinking at Eagles Lodge, Karu and asked to join them.

”The defendant slipped some drugs into the complainant’s drink and she lost consciousness.

”After she lost consciousness, the defendant took the complainant to his house and raped her,” he alleged.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant stole her necklace and mobile phone worth N162, 000.

Osuji said that the offence contravenes the provisions of Sections 283 and 397 (b) of the Penal Code.