A Chief Magistrates’ court, sitting in Ilorin, has remanded seven suspects in prison for alleged criminal conspiracy, house breaking, theft, receiving stolen property and illegal possession of fire arms.

The Chief Magistrate, Jimoh Salihu, gave the order on Friday.

The accused persons included Ngochukwu Solomon, 35, Muritala Kannike, 34, Lekan Gabriel, 22, Kabiru Shittu, 26, Idris Yusuf, 42; Amunega Femi and Nasiru Adeola, 27.

The accused persons, who all live within the Ilorin metropolis, are facing a five-count charge.

The prosecutor, Insp. Yakub Isaac, told the court that the suspects committed the offence on Sept. 24 at Onipe street, Ajegunle, Sango area of Ilorin.

He said one David Femi, of the said address, reported that on the same date, he took his children to school and before he returned, his house had been broken into through the window.

Isaac listed the items stolen from the complainant’s house to include one pump action gun and cartridges, valued at N650, 000, one home theatre electronic, valued at N120,000, one stabiliser, valued at N25,000 and one microwave, valued at N60,000.

He said that among the stolen items were a necklace, valued at N60,000, and three mobile phones, traced to the first accused person, Solomon, adding that his arrest led to the arrest of other accused persons.

The prosecutor said that their arrests led to the recovery of the pump action, the three mobile phones, home theatre electronic and stabiliser.

Isaac said that investigations conducted revealed that one of the accused persons, Gabriel, intentionally broke into the house of the complainant, stole the aforementioned items and sold some to another accused person, Kannike.

He said that Kannike resold the items to Solomon, Yusuf and Femi, while Adeola bought the said pump action from Gabriel through Shittu.

The prosecutor said that the offences were contrary to Sections 97, 354, 288, 317 of the Penal Code and Section 3 of Robbery and Firearms Act.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charges, while the chief magistrate adjourned the case till Oct 8. (NAN)

