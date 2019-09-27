An Osogbo Chief Magistrates’ Court in Osun, on Friday, remanded five persons for alleged theft and conspiracy.

The accused persons included Adewale Gbenga, 38; Gbadegbo Lanre, 31; Bunmi Ojo, 58; Jimoh Adewale, 54 and Adeshina Sherrif, 48.

The defendants are facing eight-count charge of theft and conspiracy.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Olusegun Elisha, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Sept. 4 at about 10.30 pm. at No. 23, Hammed Olayiwola Street, Kola Balogun area, Osogbo.

“The suspects did conspire within themselves to steal one Toyota Corolla car, with Registration Number AE 339 JER, valued at N700,000, property of one Adamu Kamaldeen.

“They also conspired to steal a Nissan Primera car, with Registration Number PH 748 LSD, valued at N925,000 at Agowande area, Osogbo on June 29 at about 11.30 pm, property of one Yakubu Ejibinu,” he said.

Elisha added that the suspects also stole car plate numbers and other car spare parts, all valued at N78,000.

The prosecutor said that the offences contravened Sections 516, 383, 390(10A), 427, 249(D), 146 and 159 of the Criminal Code, cap Vol. ll, Laws of Osun, 2002.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The defence counsels, Najite Okobie, Dare Adebayo and P. K. Olayomi, prayed that the defendants be granted bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mr O. T. Badmus, ordered the defendants to pay N500,000 each, with two sureties each in like sum.

He said that the sureties must be civil servants, who must have paid tax for three years or must possess a government approved landed property, and whose address must be verified by the prosecutor.

The case was adjourned till Nov. 15 for hearing.

(NAN)