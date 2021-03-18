Court remands 4 minors, 2 teenagers for alleged possession

A Sharia Court in Kano on Thursday, ordered four minors and two teenagers be remanded in a correctional centre, for alleged possession of dangerous weapons and drugs.

The police charged the four minors , Sani Abubakar, 18 and Mustapha Isa,19 with possession of dangerous weapon, dangerous drugs and dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.

The presiding Judge, Dr Bello Khalid, ordered the remand, pending investigation by the police.

He adjourned the case untill April 7 for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Abdul Wada told the court that ASP Abbas Usman attached to the Filin Hockey Police Division while on surveillance patrol on March 12, at about 9 p.m arrested the defendants.

He said that the defendants were arrested from different black spots in Hausawa Quarters Kano with cutlasses, knives, cannabis and four bottles of benzamine injection among others

The prosecutor said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 201 and 137 of Kano State Sharia Penal Code. (NAN)