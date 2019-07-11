Gbenga Olarinoye, Osogbo

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the Osun state capital has remanded in two persons, Hammed Yusuf (31) and Lekan Afolabi (27) at the Ilesa Prison for attempted murder.

The accused persons were alleged to have attempted to kill one Emmanuel Ayodeji, when they attacked him with an iron rod and planks.

Police prosecutor, Elisha Olusegun, told the court that the accused persons allegedly committed the purported crime on June 30at Sabo area of Osogbo.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the two -count charge of conspiracy and attempted murder preferred against them by the police.

Their counsels, Messrs Taiwo Awokunle and Asiyanbi Kunle, urged the court to grant their clients bail in the most liberal terms, promising that they will stand their trial.

The presiding Magistrate, Olusegun Ayilara, refused the defence counsels oral application for bail and directed the counsels to file a formal application for the bail of the accused persons.

He therefore, ordered that the accused persons be remanded in Ilesa Prison and adjourned the matter to July 17 for ruling on the bail application.