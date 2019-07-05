An Ilorin Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded three employees, Jenmo Usman, Iliyasu Mohammed and Maude Yusuf for allegedly attempting to kidnap their employer, Sarafadeen Yusuf.

The defendants were brought before the court on a three-count charge of criminal conspiracy, criminal intimidation and attempted kidnapping.

Chief Magistrate, Ibijoke Olawoyin, ordered the defendants to be remanded at Oke-Kura Prison, Ilorin and adjourned the case till July 18 for further mention.

Police prosecutor, Al-Hassan Jubril informed the court that the suspects called the victim with their mobile phone and threatened him to pay N2 million, otherwise, he would be kidnapped or killed.

Al-Hassan said arrangement was made by the police to lay ambush for the suspects at an agreed point and that the suspects were arrested by the police on June 13 at the agreed point where they picked up a black polythene bag stuffed with stones and sticks, but which the suspects thought contained the ransom.

The police prosecutor said the alleged offences contravene Sections 2 and 3 of Kwara state Prohibition of Kidnapping Law, 2010 and Section 398 of the Penal Code and prayed the court to remand the defendants in prison custody pending the outcome of investigation.

However, when the charges were read out to them, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them