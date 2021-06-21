Court remands 2 men for alleged armed robbery

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court ordered that two men be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for alleged armed robbery.

The police charged Abdullahi Abiodun,24, and Victor Ifeta ,25, whose residential addresses were not given with armed robbery.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O. O. Fajana, did not take the plea of the suspects.

Fajana ordered the prosecution counsel to send the case file to the Lagos State Department of Public Prosecution (DPPs) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 19, for hearing.

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Insp Kenrich Namayo told the court that the suspects, armed with knives, robbed Mr Opeyemi Mohammed, a businessman and his customers of an undisclosed amount of money.

Nomayo told the court that the suspects committed the offence with others, who are sat large on May 25, at 12.45 p.m. at, No 205, Eyi Plaza, Cele bus Stop, Egbeda Lagos.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 297(1) (2) (a) (b) and 299 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

The sections stipulate 21 years’ imprisonment for armed robbery if found guilty. (NAN)