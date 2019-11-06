Abuja – A Karmo Grade I Area Court, Abuja, on Wednesday ordered that two artisans, who pleaded guilty to stealing an ATM card and two cell phones, be remanded in a correctional centre , pending sentencing.

The police charged Ola Ojo a painter Nuradeen Bamidele a carpenter, with four counts of joint act, assault, theft and causing hurt.

The judge, Alhaji Inuwa Maiwada, adjourned the case until Nov. 25, for sentencing.

Kenyans Kamworor, Jepkosgei claim New York Marathon titles

Earlier, the prosecution counsel, Mrs Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that the complainant, Ben Ogar, who resides in Karmo village, Abuja, reported the incident at the Life Camp Police Station on Oct 29.

Ukagha said that on Oct. 8 the defendants formed a criminal intention, attacked and injured the complainant,

She said the defendants also stole N20,000from the complainant.

The prosecutor told the court that during investigation and interrogation, the defendants confessed to committing the crime.

She also said that one of the stolen phones was recovered from them.

Ukagha said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 79, 268 267 and 244 of the Penal Code. (NAN)