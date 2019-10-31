The Federal High Court, Abuja on Wednesday overruled former Governor of Benue state, Gabriel Suswam, on his objection to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission’s (EFCC) tendered documents.

The presiding judge, Justice Okon Abang, also over-ruled the then Commissioner for Finance in his administration, Omadachi Oklobi’s objection to the documents tendered by the anti-graft agency.

Justice Abang, who ruled on the admissibility of the documents, said the objection of the first and second defendants lack merit.

He then adjourned the matter till November 4-7 for continuation of trial.

The judge, who said that the trial would run on day-to-day basis, said frivolous applications, would not be entertained.

Suswam, who is now the senator representing Benue North East and his co-defendant, pleaded not guilty when the nine-count charge was read to them.