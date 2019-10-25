A Benin High Court has ordered the Police to produce member-elect representing Ovia North-East I in the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA), Dumez Onaiwu Ugiagbe, in Court on November 1 for hearing of a six-count charge forgery case against him.

The case came up on Friday, October 25, at Criminal Court 5, but the defendant failed to appear in court as he was in Abuja even though he is on administrative bail by the Police.

Nigeria’s situation requires intense prayer – Christian legislators

With the absence of the defendant in court to take his plea, Hon. Justice Ohimai Ovbiagele, adjourned the case to Friday, November 1, and ordered the Police to produce Dumez in court on the new date.

The Police had concluded their investigations on an allegation that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) certificate submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) by Dumez for the 2019 State Assembly election had his passport superimposed on it.

WAEC officials had revealed that the passport on the original certificate in their database wasn’t Dumez’s, thereby confirming the suspicion of certificate forgery.

Recall that Dumez is among the 12 members-elect in the Edo State House of Assembly, who are camped in Abuja and have refused to present themselves for inauguration over their loyalty to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), even as 12 of their colleagues have been inaugurated and have commenced legislative activities of the 7th Assembly.