Peter Fowoyo, Lagos

A Federal High Court, Lagos on Friday ordered the interim forfeiture of jewelries valued at about $40 million belonging to the former Minister of Petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to the Federal Government.

The jewelleries were recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in homes traced to the erstwhile petroleum minister.

Mrs. Alison-Maduekeis believed to be in the United Kingdom where she is also being investigated for money laundering offences. She has forfeited several properties linked to her to the Federal Government since the EFCC commenced investigations into her activities as petroleum minister.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo made the order on Friday after granting an ex parte motion application brought before him by the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo.

In the application, the EFCC said the expensive items, comprising wristwatches, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, earrings and more, were reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities of the former minister.

Amongst the items recovered were expensive bangles -419; expensive earrings -304; expensive necklace – 267; expensive rings -315; expensive wristwatches -189; expensive necklace and earrings -174; expensive bracelets -78; expensive brooch – 77; expensive pendants – 74; expensive necklace -48 and one customised gold iPhone.

The anti- graft agency also sought an order directing the publication in any national newspaper, the interim order for Mrs. Alison-Madueke or anyone interested in the properties to appear before the court within 14 days.

Meanwhile, Justice Oweibo has adjourned the matter till August 13, 2019.