The Federal High Court in Abuja on Monday restrained the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the attorney general of the federation from confiscating the assets of the former Governor of Zamfara state, Abdulazeez Yari.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, in a ruling in an ex-parte application for interim injunctions brought by Yari’s counsel, Mahmud Magaji (SAN), also restrained the anti-graft agency and the attorney general from interfering with Yari’s rights as enshrined in Sections 34, 35, 37, 41 and 43 of the constitution.

Justice Taiwo also directed parties in the case to maintain the status quo pending the hearing and determination of the substantive suit, reiterating that the orders are to subsist pending the determination of the fundamental rights enforcement suit filed by the ex-governor.

The judge had on August 16 granted the ICPC’s request to freeze Yari’s accounts in Polaris and Zenith banks. The judge however, said that the orders made on Monday did not affect the earlier one relating to only accounts in the two banks.

Yari, who was also the immediate-past Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum, in seeking the orders granted, argued that he has been subjected to various forms of intimidation, arrest and detention based on spurious allegations against him to the agents of the first and second respondents by some powerful elements within the APC.

The former governor, who described the action as a witch-hunt through his lawyer, said it was politically motivated.

He said: “These individuals thus decided to carry out a vendetta and revenge against the applicant, including instigating the respondents against the applicant upon their spurious conclusion without evidence that the applicant was guilty of corrupt practices as former governor of Zamfara state and was in breach of the Code of Conduct Act.

“This witch-hunt is clearly politically motivated, baseless and has been designed only to discredit and humiliate the applicant in a bid to decimate him politically and this court is statutory empowered to protect any violation against the applicant’s fundamental rights.

“The first and second respondents are determined on a follow up attack upon the applicant and his family by the use of allegations of wrongdoing which have been concocted against the applicant in 2019 immediately, the Supreme Court decided all elected officials of the APC should step aside for the PDP as an excuse to arrest the applicant and his wife and to arraign them on trumped up charges.

“The agents of the second respondent invaded the applicant’s private residence and nothing incriminating was ever found against the applicant, in spite of the several investigations carried out by the respondents.

“The applicant is the immediate-past Governor of Zamfara state and before then he was elected into the House of Representatives.

“The applicant states that he has been having series of harassment and intimidation by the agents of the respondent some arisen from the loss of the All Progressives Congress in Zamfara state to the Peoples Democratic Party.

“The said loss arose from the decision of the Supreme Court wherein the court directed that all the elected officers in Zamfara state should vacate office for the second runner up of the 2019 general elections.”