Abdullahi Babalele, the son -in -law to the 2019 presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has been ordered by the Federal High Court in Lagos, on Wednesday, to be remanded in EFCC’s custody.

The Federal High Court sitting which was led by Justice Nicholas Oweibo, said, Abdullahi Babalele would remain in custody, till Thursday, when his bail application would be heard.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission, had on Wednesday, indicted Abdullahi Babalele with two counts charge on alleged money laundering, which he committed in February, 2019, as said by Rotimi Oyedepo , the prosecutor to the EFCC.

The two counts charge read thus:

COUNT 1: That you, Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February, 2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, procured Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars), without going through a financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(c) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

Count 2: That you Abdullahi Babalele on or about the 20th day of February,2019 in Nigeria within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, aided Bashir Mohammed to make cash payment of the sum of $140,000. 00 (One Hundred and Forty Thousand United State Dollars), without going through financial institution, which sum exceeded the amount authorized by Law and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act, 2011 as amended and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of the same Act.

However, Abdullahi pleaded not guilty.