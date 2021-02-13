Court jails two for vandalizing EEDC property — Daily Times Nigeria

By Charles Onyekwere,

A Chief Magistrates’ Court of Anambra Magisterial District sitting at Otuocha, has jailed two persons to four years imprisonment for vandalizing property belonging to the Enugu Electricity Distribution company ((EEDC).

The duo Edozieuno Ikemefuna, (28 years) and Chinedu Agbata Nwabueze (28 years) were convicted having pleaded guilty to the two-count charge read to them.

The Head, corporate communications, EEDC, Mr. Emeka Ezeh in a statement he made available to Dailytimes on Friday.

According to Ezeh, the vandals were arrested on the 7th of February, 2021 for vandalizing the Shell Road 500KVA distribution substation at Umueri in Aguleri, Anambra State, and were subsequently taken to the Aguleri Police Division where they made confessional statements to committing the crime and also mentioned their receivers.

In a swift move, men of the Nigerian Police went in search of the mentioned receivers who were subsequently arrested on the 8th of February 2021. They were identified as Chukwudi Agbom (41 years) and Emma Nworah (21 years).

All four were arraigned in court on the 9th February 2021, where Edoziuno Ikemefune and Chinedu Agbata Nwabueze pleaded guilty, and the receivers, Chukwudi Agbom and Emma Nwora pleaded not guilty to the charge, and the matter adjourned to 30th March 2021.

“Vandalism has been identified as a major challenge negatively impacting the smooth operations of EEDC, and the company has resolved to go all out to fish out receivers of these vandalized items.”

Ezeh lamented that the organization commits millions of Naira replacing vandalized facilities, coupled with the revenue loss incurred as a result of this challenge.

“Management of EEDC is not relenting in her commitment to ensuring that apprehended vandals are tried following the law and made to face the consequences of their actions.

“We believe that this will serve as a deterrent to many others out there, engaging in such acts.”

“Customers are therefore advised to be vigilant and not allow these installations within their neighborhood vandalized, as they will be inconvenienced once this happens.

“They are also encouraged to make use of the company’s whistleblowing lines (084 700 110; 0814 602 6678) to report any suspicious attempt, report to the EEDC office serving them or to the nearest police station.