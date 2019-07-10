The 30 commercial sex workers arrested alongside 18 men during a raid on Saturday by the Jigawa Hisbah command, have been sentenced to three months in prison for prostitution.

The arrested sex workers sentenced to three months in prison each after pleading guilty to the charges labeled against them, were also given a fine option of five thousands Naira each by the presiding judge, Sadam Habib.

Recall we reported that the Hisbah operatives who arrested the sex workers, also confiscated over 37 carton of alcohol at Gujungu market in Taura local government.