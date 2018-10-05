Court imposes N600m fine on EFCC for declaring 2 Rivers govt officials wanted

A Port Harcourt High Court has slammed a N600million exemplary damages on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for investigating and subsequently declaring two officials of the Rivers State government wanted.

Delivering the judgement on Thursday, Justice George Omereji, in a fundamental human rights matter brought by the Accountant General of Rivers State, Frederick Abere and a retired Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Local Government Affairs, Lekia Bukpo, held that the EFCC lacked the power to investigate the Rivers State government or its officials.

Justice Omereji further held that he was embarrassed by the actions of the anti-graft agency, who he said failed to appeal the perpetual injunction against it and in favour of Rivers State government but resorted to self help by inviting the officials.

The judge added that the EFCC should first vacate the subsisting order made by Justice Ibrahim Buba of the Federal High Court before taking any action on accounts of the state government.

Justice George Omereji also said the letter of invitation of the EFCC was in disobedience to the court order and malicious, adding that only the Rivers State House of Assembly had the right to investigate the financial activities of the state government.

The court, however, declared that N300million each be paid by EFCC to Federick Abere and Lekia Biokpo as exemplary damages.

Speaking with journalists, lawyer to the two officials of the State government, Dike Udenna, said the verdict of the court addressed actions of Federal agencies who took the Judiciary for granted.

The Daily Times recalls that early last month, the EFCC declared four officials of the state government wanted over an alleged N117 billion fraud.

But Governor Nyesom Wike condemned the action of the commission as illegal and aimed at armtwisting the court and embarrassing the Rivers State Government.

The governor noted that the Rivers State Government and the EFCC appeared on Tuesday (September 11, 2018) before the Federal High Court on the matter, which was adjourned for ruling by the court.

The governor said: “We cannot be cowed by the antics of the EFCC. The Rivers State Government remains resolute that it will fight the illegal actions of the EFCC within the ambit of the law.

“The EFCC can go ahead to declare the Rivers State Governor wanted, but it must realise that nobody in the state will be intimidated by its display of impunity and disrespect for the rule of law.”