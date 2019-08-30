.Ex-minister accuses EFCC of violating her privacy

.Says interim forfeiture order prejudicial

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, the vacation judge of the Federal High Court, Lagos, on Thursday, adjourned the hearing of the application brought by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seeking an order of permanent forfeiture of jewellery valued at $40 million allegedly belonging to former Petroleum Minister, Diezani Allison-Madueke, to September 2.

The EFCC had in July secured an interim forfeiture order on hundreds of jewellery valued at $40 million allegedly belonging to the former minister.

The EFCC stated in the document before the court that it strongly believes the jewellery were gotten from proceeds of suspected unlawful activities.

The temporarily forfeited items include over 419 bangles, 315 rings, 304 earrings, 189 wristwatches, 267 necklaces and a customised gold iPhone.

At the last sitting of the court on the matter, Mrs. Alison-Madueke’s lawyer, Awa Kalu (SAN) claimed she is the owner of the items and accused the EFCC of violating her privacy by entering her apartment without a court order.

When the matter was called on Thursday, the prosecuting counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, informed the court that he had just been served a counter -affidavit by the defendant counsel and he needs time to respond.

According to Oyedepo, an adjournment would ensure that all responses to the application are filed so that the court can determine it and deliver a ruling on it.

A defence counsel from Awa Kalu’s chamber did not oppose the request for adjournment, but said the defendant would appreciate an adjournment as the chamber’s resources are currently overstretched.

Consequently, Justice Oweibo obliged their request and adjourned further hearing on the matter to September 2.

Mrs. Alison-Madueke, who is on self -exile in Britain, is facing multiple money laundering charges before the Federal High Court in Lagos and Abuja.

The United Kingdom’s anti -graft agencies are said to be investigating her for money laundering.

In her filings before the court in Lagos at the last adjourned date, Mrs. Alison-Madueke said the EFCC violated her fundamental “right to own property and to appropriate them at her discretion” under Sections 43 and 44 of the constitution.

The application was filed by Awa Kalu (SAN) a professor, on behalf of the former minister.

She said the Federal High Court lacks the jurisdiction in the first place to have granted the July 5 interim forfeiture order because she has not been charged with any crime or served summons by the EFCC.

The former minister also said the temporary forfeiture order was prejudicial because she was denied fair hearing