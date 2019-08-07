The Senate and the House of Representatives, on Wednesday, have been ordered by the Federal High Court to stop their plans in taking over the legislative duties of the Edo State House of Assembly.

This order was given by Justice Taiwo Taiwo at the resumed hearing in the case filed in by the Edo State Government to challenge the directive by the chambers of the National Assembly to the Governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, to issue a fresh proclamation of the state’s House of Assembly.

However, the National Assembly insists on taking over the legislative duties and powers of the Edo State House of Assembly should the governor fail to make the fresh proclamation within three weeks.

Justice Taiwo order parties in the case to maintain status quo pending the determination of the case.

More details later…