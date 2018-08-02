Court halts Ortom’s impeachment

A Makurdi High Court presided over by Justice Theresa Igoche, yesterday restrained the eight suspended members of the Benue State House of Assembly from proceeding with the impeachment process they initiated against the Governor of Benue state.

The judge also restrained them from sitting and upheld their suspension pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.

I agree with the Senior Advocate of Nigeria that the applicants have made out a case for the grant of orders sought therein.” She stressed.

The order also restrains the Chief Judge of Benue state from receiving or acting on any process or request, issued pursuant to the purported sitting, proceedings and resolutions of 30th July, 2018 aimed at or commenced for the purpose of removing the Governor of the State pending the determination of the Motion on Notice.”