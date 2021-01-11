Court grants Sowore, others bail of N20M — Daily Times Nigeria

An Abuja court Monday morning granted Omoyele Sowore bail in the sum of N20 million, with two sureties one of whom must be a civil servant not below grade level 12.

The four other defendants with whom Sowore were charged were also admitted to bail in the sum of ₦1million and one surety in like sum.

Daily Times recalls that the defendants were arrested in connection with the #CrossoverWithProtest procession at Gudu junction in Abuja on New Year’s eve.

While ruling on the bail application on Monday, Chief Magistrate Mabel Segun-Bello admitted Sowore to bail in the sum of ₦20million and two sureties in like sum.

One of his sureties, according to the court, must be a civil servant not below grade level 12.

The court also ordered Sowore not to leave Abuja and must physically report to the registrar of the court every Monday and Friday, pending the hearing and determination of the case.