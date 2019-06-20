Court grants Ehindero leave to file no-case submission

By Doosuur Iwambe, Abuja

The High Court of the Federal Capital Territory sitting in Apo has granted a former Inspector-General of Police, Sunday Ehindero the leave to file his no-case submission out of time.

The former police boss and a Commissioner of Police in charge of finance and budget at the Force Headquarters, John Obaniyi are being tried by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) before Justice Sylvanus Oriji on an amended 10-count charge bordering on fraud, giving false statement and conspiracy.

They were accused by the ICPC of misusing the sum of N557 million donated by the Bayelsa state government to the police for the purchase of arms and ammunition which they were alleged to have diverted to private use.

ICPC alleged that the defendants conspired and used their positions to place N500 million being part of N557 million donated by the Bayelsa state government in two fixed deposit accounts.

The N500 million placed in fixed deposits, according to the anti-corruption commission, yielded N16.4 million interests which they allegedly used for their personal interests.