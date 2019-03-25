Court gives go ahead to collate, announcement of Bauchi election results

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja on Monday vacated its earlier order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC),from the collation of the results of Tafawa Belawa local government Area of Bauchi State.

Justice Ekwo agreed with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC objection that the court lacks jurisdiction to try post election matter that is meant for the Bauchi State Governorship and Legislative House of Assembly Election Petition Tribuna

The matter is a post election matter that should be handle by the Bauchi State Governorship and Legislative House of Assembly Election Petition Tribuna

Justice Ekwo had last week’s Tuesday ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to stop forthwith from proceeding with the collation, concluding and announcing the result of the governorship election in Bauchi State conducted on March 9, 2019 by the electoral body.

Justice Inyang Ekwo issued the order after he heard an application filed by the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State, Mohamed Abubakar.