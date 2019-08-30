The ruling on the admissibility of confessional statement by alleged kidnap kingpin Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, also known as Evans, has been fixed by Lagos High Court, sitting in Ikeja on October 18.

This followed after the hearing submissions from prosecuting and defense team, fixed yesterday, by Justice Hakeem Oshodi.

Evans and his co-defendants, Uche Amadi, Okchukwu Nwachukwu, Chilaka Ifeanyi, Victor Chukwunonso Aduba and a woman, Ogechi Uchechukwu are facing a-two count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

During yesterday’s proceedings, defence counsel, Mr. Olarenwaju Ajanaku told the court that a confessional statement was extracted from his client under duress.

Contrarily, the new Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos, Moyosore Onigbanjo, SA, who is now leading the prosecuting team urged the court to admit the evidence against the defendants.

Onigbanjo argued that since the defendants have admitted that part of the statement was written by them, the entire statement cannot be separated.

He said “With respect to the fourth defendant having admitted that part of the statement was written by him and that the other part were not written by him, I urge this court to admit the statement as exhibit.’