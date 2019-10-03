A Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan on Thursday dissolved a four-year-old marriage between a trader, Rukayat Akanni and her husband, Sola over alleged infidelity and threat to life.

Delivering judgment, Chief Ademola Odunade, the President the Court, held that the dissolution was was done in order to ”blood shed”.

Odunade awarded custody of the only child to Akanni and ordered Sola to pay N5,000 as the child’s monthly feeding allowance.

Earlier, Akanni, who lives in Akuro area in Ibadan, prayed the court to grant her prayer for divorce on grounds that her husband was unfaithful and irresponsible.

”Sola has taken his adulterous lifestyle to another level by bringing different women into our matrimonial home.

“If I dare complain, he beats me up. In fact, Sola frequently threatens yo kill me.

“I do not want to lose my life too soon. Separate us,” she said.

However, the defendant was not in court when he was called to respond to the allegations leveled against him.

The bailiff said that he served several hearing notices on the respondent.

The court’s registrar was subsequently directed to send the copy of the judgment to Sola. (NAN)