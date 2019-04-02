Court dismisses AAC’s suit seeking fresh election in Rivers

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the suit filed by the African Action Congress (AAC) seeking for the conduct of fresh governorship and state House of Assembly elections in Rivers state.

Justice Inyang Ekwo dismissed the suit on the grounds that it is a pre-election matter and as such the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain it.

The AAC had in their originating summons prayed the court to stop INEC from resuming, collating and concluding the March 9 election results in Rivers state and from declaring any person or group as winners of the poll.

The plaintiffs further urged the court to order a fresh election since according to them the widespread violence that characterized the election has affected the credibility of the polls.

But, ruling on the preliminary objection filed by the second defendant, Justice Ekwo held that the matter being a post-election case ought to be heard by an election petition tribunal and not the federal high court or any other court.

He said though the matter brought before the court concerns the credibility of the March 9 governorship and House of Assembly election which was marred by violence and other issues, the fact remains that election has been held and jurisdiction shifted from the court to the tribunal.

Justice Ekwo held that the reliefs sought by the plaintiffs are post -election reliefs and since election matters are statutory, the federal high court cannot grant them.

“Once election has been held any dispute arising from the election are matters for the tribunal,” he held and subsequently, declined jurisdiction and ordered the dismissal of the case for want of jurisdiction.

He added that since the preliminary objection of the second defendant succeeds and is hereby upheld it would be pointless to go into the main suit.

The AAC had in the substantive suit asked the court to stop the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from proceeding with the collation, conclusion and announcement of results in the March 9, governorship and House of Assembly election in Rivers state pending the determination of their suit.

The party alongside Biokpomabo Awara and Ben-Gurion Peter, citing widespread violence and other electoral malpractices called for the cancellation of the polls and the conduct of a fresh election instead.

Respondents in the suits are the INEC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).