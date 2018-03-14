Court decongestion: Bulkachuwa relocates to Kaduna division

…To hear 656 Appeals in 21 days

The President of the Court of Appeal (PCA), Justice Zainab Bulkachuwa, has relocated to the Kaduna division of the court in continuation of her efforts to decongest the court and clear backlog of cases.

Justice Bulkachuwaas alongside three other Justices, are expected to hear 656 appeals and motions during 21 days (between March 12 and 30 this year) while at the Kaduna division.

The division according to the court of Appeal spokesperson, Sa’adatu Musa Kachalla is comprised of Jigawa, Kano and Katsina states, where the PCA is expected to hold special sitting in each state with Justices from the division.

The Justices are, Justice Uwani Abba Aji, I. S Bdilya, O.O Daniel Kalio, A. 0. Adefope-Okojie and A. A. Sambo respectively.

The relocation according to Kachalla is in continuation of an initiative Justice Bulkachuwa introduced last year where Justices in less busy divisions were made to sit outside their divisions to ensure that cases are not unduly delayed in the busier divisions.

It could be recalled that the PCA had last year led some Justices to hold similar special sitting in Kogi State, where many cases and motions were attended. Other busy divisions also benefited.

The statement from Kachalla further quoted the Deputy Chief Registrar of the Kaduna division Mrs. Amine ibrahim as giving further details about the exercise.

She said: “According to the Deputy Chief Registrar, the special sitting will kick off in Dutse the Jigawa State capital on March 12 ,and March 16, 2018 , during which182 pending appeals and motions would be attended to.

“The sitting will move to Kano and will last between March 19 and 23, during which 285 appeals and motions are expected to be heard.

“The train will then move to Katsina State and sit between March 26 and 30, during which189 appeals and motions would be heard.”