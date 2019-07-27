With several clashes between the Nigerian Police and members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), aka Shiites, that led to the death of Usman Umar, Deputy Commissioner of police, Precious Owolabi, a Channels Television reporter and many others, Justice Nkeonye Maha, of the Federal High Court in Abuja, Friday declared the Shiites a terrorist organization.

El-Zakzaky With the order according to Punch, the court restrained any person or group of persons from participating in any form of activities involving or concerning the IMN under any name or platform in Nigeria.

