Court decides Yakubu’s fate May 16 in $9.8m fraud trial

Share

Tweet

Pin 0 shares

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Justice Ahmed Mohammed on Wednesday fixed May 16 for ruling on “no case submission” application filed by the former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Mr. Andrew Yakubu.

Yakubu is standing trial on six count charge for money laundering and failure to declare assets following the discovery of $9,772, 800 and £74,000.00, from his house in Kaduna.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), which is prosecuting the case had, on February 3, 2017, raided Yakubu’s house, located on Chikun Road, Sabon Tasha area of Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State, from where it claimed to have recovered $9,772, 800 and £74,000.00.

Prosecution counsel, Ben Ikani announced the closure of the prosecution’s case on October 17, 2018, at the conclusion of the testimony by Suleiman Mohammed, an official of the EFCC, who testified as 7th prosecution witness.

The court then adjourned to December 5, 2018 for the defence to open its case. But, the defence lawyer, Ahmed Raji (SAN), announced the defendant will make no case submission.

Adopting the defendant “no case submission” on Wednesday, Raji (SAN) prayed the court to strike out the charge, discharge and acquit Yakubu.

He argued that the essential elements of the charge brought against his client were not proven by the prosecution to warrant his being called to enter a defence.

According to him, the evidence led by the prosecution’s seven witnesses did not establish a case against him to require him to defend himself.

But the prosecution lawyer, Ben Ikani urged the court discountenance the submission and ask the defendant to enter his defence as a prima facie case has been established by the prosecution.

He said that Yakubu has been linked to the crimes and the prosecution witnesses have proven all the ingredients of the crimes of money laundering against the defendant.

The money was hidden in a fireproof safe, belonging to Yakubu in his house. The huge safe has since been tendered in evidence during the proceedings and admitted as exhibit.

Justice Mohammed therefore adjourned the trial to May 16, 2019 for ruling on “no case submission” and April 1 to hear defendant application to travel abroad.