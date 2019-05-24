Court convicts ex-NIMASA director, 3 others of N331m theft

By Peter Fowoyo, Lagos

A Federal High Court, Lagos on Thursday convicted Mr. Callistus Nwabueze Obi, a former executive director of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) over the unlawful conversion and theft of N331 million.

Also convicted by Justice Mojisola Olatoregun are one Dismass Alu Adoo, a personalaAssistant to the former Director-General of NIMASA, Dr. Patrick Ziadeke Akpolobokemi and two companies owned by Obi, Grand Pact Limited and Global Sea Investment Limited.

Justice Olatoregun however, discharged and acquitted Obi and Adoo of the charges of conspiracy, saying that the prosecution failed in establishing the offence against the duo.

Obi, a lawyer and other convicts were charged before the court by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on charges of conspiracy, unlawful conversion and theft of N331 million belonging to NIMASA.

They were accused of committing the offences between January 6, 2014 and May 30, 2015 in Lagos. The offences according to the prosecution are contrary to and punishable under Sections 15 and 18 (a) of the Money Laundering Prohibitions (Amendment) Act, 2012



The convicts pleaded not guilty to all the charges when they were first arraigned before the court on April 12, 2016. They were subsequently, admitted to bail in the sum of N5 million with two sureties each in like sum.



During the trial, EFCC through its lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, called eight witnesses and tendered several documents which were admitted as exhibits.



At the end of the prosecution case on January 31, 2017, the convicts decided not to open their defence, but filed a no case -submission which was dismissed by the court on February 21, 2017 and they were ordered to open their defence.

Justice Olatoregun however, held that the prosecution through its witnesses’ overwhelming evidence, has been able to establish the offence of unlawful conversion against Obi and Adoo, while the court also held that the prosecution succeeded in establishing the offence of aiding against Obi and his companies.

Consequently, Justice Olatoregun convicted Obi on count two to eight while Adoo the second defendant was convicted of counts two, three and four. The judge also convicted Obi’s companies of aiding and abetting.

Justice Olatoregun, has however adjourned till May 28, for sentencing of the convicts.