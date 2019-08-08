By Andrew Orolua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday came down hard on internet fraudsters and arrested 29 suspects in Ibadan the Oyo state capital.

The anti -graft agency also on Wednesday arraigned seven other suspects before the Federal High Court, Abuja and ensured that four of them were convicted while the cases of the other are pending.

The four suspects admitted committing the offences they were charged with and entered a plea bargain agreement.

Justice Taiwo Taiwo, the vacation judge reluctantly accepted the plea bargain mainly because of their age. The convicts are between 19 and 24 years old and are all university students.

“Look at my eye,” the judge said to one of them in the dock, “how at your age you are riding Mercedes car 350 in school and you bought it from the proceed of $20, 000 internet fraud.”

He warned the young convict to stop the illegal practice forthwith because he is no longer a first offender and he would be made to face severe punishment if he dares commit any offence in future.

In Ibadan, the 29 suspects were arrested at Akoto Estate, Elebu area in Ibadan, Oyo state. They were rounded up during an early morning raid carried out by operatives of the commission.

Earlier, the team had conducted series of surveillance and gathered intelligence on the activities of the suspected ‘Yahoo boys.’ The preliminary investigation was found to be credible, leading to the sting operation.

Among the items recovered from the suspects are eight exotic cars, many costly phones and laptops, as well as documents suspected to be used for their illicit dealings.

They will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.