By Moses Oyediran, Enugu

The duo of Nonso Amadi and Chibuzor Okafor, who assaulted a staff of the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) in Nkpor, Anambra state, were yesterday arraigned and charged for assault occasioning harm before Magistrate Court 3, Ogidi, Idemili North Local Government Area, Anambra state.

The suspects were however, granted bail and the case adjourned to October 8, 2019.

Head of Communications EEDC, Emeka Ezeh, made this known to newsmen in Enugu.

It will be recalled that men of the Police, Obosi, Anambra state, arrested the suspects for assaulting EEDC staff going about their legitimate duties.

The assaulted EEDC staff were at Maryland Layout, Umuoji Road, Nkpor, on a cash and disconnection drive, when two hefty men descended on them, slapping, punching and smashing one of them against the gate when he tried to escape.

Ezeh said that assault on EEDC field officers in the course of carrying out their daily operations is one of the challenges faced by the company, citing situations where customers release their dogs on staff, threaten them at gun point to either come down from the electric pole or to climb and reconnect them.

“Sometimes, these staff are pulled down from the ladder while they are still on the pole and attacked with harmful objects like knives. These are individuals who work to earn a living, most of whom are bread winners to their families. If this is encouraged, it can happen to anyone tomorrow.

“We value our staff and we are concerned about their safety, especially when they are carrying out their lawful duties, and we are ever ready to protect them and prosecute anyone or group that assaults them.

“We commend the judiciary for the speedy attention given to this matter and are optimistic that this will definitely serve as deterrent to other people that engage in such acts,” he added, insisting that there is no justification whatsoever to assault any staff in the course of his/her legitimate duty.