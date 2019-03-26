Court approves collation, announcement of Bauchi Gov’ship result

…Dismisses APC, Gov. Abubakar’s suit

Andrew Orolua, Abuja

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court Abuja, on Monday, vacated her earlier order stopping the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) from collating and announcing the governorship election results of Tafawa Belawa Local Government Area of Bauchi State held on 9, March, 2019.

The judge also dismissed the entire suit filed by All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Governor Mohammed Abubakar, that gave rise to last week’s Wednesday court order.

APC and Governor Abubakar had sued INEC to challenge the commission’s decision to resume collation and announce the final results of Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area of the state, after the election in the state had been declared inconclusive.

The plaintiffs, particularly Abubakar, who is aiming to be elected for a second term as governor, had contended that INEC having announced that there would be a supplementary election, could not reverse the decision without the backing of an order of court.

On its path, INEC had insisted that only the Buachi State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal had the jurisdiction to hear the matter since the election has already been held in part.

Delivering judgment, Justice Ekwo, whose earlier order had forced the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend the collation and announcement of the result, said on Monday that the court had power to interpret the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and answer question posed by the plaintiffs.

Justice Ekwo agreed that his court and the Election Petition Tribunal had concurrent jurisdiction to review the decision of INEC to reverse its earlier decision to conduct a supplementary election in Tafawa Balewa Local Government Area until the final results of the election are announced.

However, he held that in the light of the objection raised by INEC who had challenged the jurisdiction, it is “approximate for the plaintiff to take the matter to the Bauchi State governorship Election Petition Tribunal.”

The court noted that the issue raised by the plaintiff prayer are post-election matter which means that they are more approximate for the Bauchi State Governorship and Legislative House of Assembly Election Petition Tribunal to handle.

Justice Ekwo, therefore, set aside his earlier order of March 19, 2019, which stopped the collation of the results.

After declining jurisdiction to hear the substantive case, the judge ruled in his judgment on Monday that “the defendant (INEC) should be allowed to continue its constitutional duty.”

“There is no legal impediment before the defendant to go on with the decision of the defendant to execute its decision in its press release,” the judge ruled.